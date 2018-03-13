× Charges formally filed against teen who killed Longmont woman, had ‘kill list’

BOULDER, Colo. — Aiden von Grabow, the teen accused of fatally stabbing a Longmont woman in November was officially charged in court on Tuesday.

It was the first court appearance since a judge ruled the 16-year-old would be charged as an adult in the case. He is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Makayla Grote to death.

Von Grabow appeared for the arraignment hearing in Boulder County District Court on Tuesday and faces several charges – including first degree murder.

He also faces three counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of menacing, three counts of stalking, as well as counts of first degree arson, criminal extortion, third degree assault, criminal mischief, and harassment.

Four additional crime-of-violence sentence enhancers were also added by prosecutors.

In November, prosecutors said that the teen had a “kill list” and that he was a mile away from the third person on his list when he was arrested.

He is being held without bond.