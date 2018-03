Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Nearly a week after a deadly fire in uptown Denver damaged surrounding homes and vehicles, people who live on the block still can't return home.

Tuesday, people who work in some of the nearby office buildings came by to meet with adjusters and assess the damage.

Power is still out on an entire block near the scene of the fire and it's unclear when that will be restored.

FOX31's Julie Leonardi spoke with business owners and residents affected by the damage.