Body found in drained detention pond in Evans

EVANS, Colo. — A body found in Evans Tuesday turned up in the same area where a search was conducted in October 2017 for a missing adult named Lydia Gutierrez.

According to a statement released by Evans police, officers doing a routine check of the area discovered the unidentified body in a drained detention pond near the South Platte River.

It’s unconfirmed at this time whether the body found is that of Gutierrez.

An autopsy will be performed by the Weld County Coroner’s Office later in the week, police said. Authorities said they hope the autopsy will help in determining the identification of the person as well as the manner of death.

Evans police said they will not be releasing further information prior to the outcome of the autopsy.