Young girl battling cancer on quest to become famous

DENVER – A little girl battling leukemia is on a quest to become famous. Gabriella Kovach is well on her way, after the Denver Nuggets tweeted a picture of her at the game Friday night. The tweet went viral, shared and liked tens of thousands of times.

Gabriella said, “I think it’s so good. I didn’t think Make-A-Wish was going to be like this.”

This all started when she was granted a wish back in November. Her mom says Make-A-Wish came up with the #MakeGabbyFamous idea.

Gabriella said she wants to be famous, “Cuz I wanted to focus on the good stuff instead of the bad stuff.” Jennifer Kovach said the support has been overwhelming.

She said, “Honestly, it’s so touching, we read all the comments, take screen shots of all the comments.. I read them to Gabriella, hey people in Switzerland and Australia are sending you good thoughts and prayers.”

They both say it boosts Gabriella’s spirits. She has eight months left of chemotherapy treatments. Gabriella said, “I think they said I’m good. They had to. Look at me!”

Gabriella and her parents are already looking for a way to help other children.

Gabriella said, “We heard kids in Africa couldn’t get chemo.. so we wanted to start an organization to give them money, and they can get chemo.”

Jennifer said, “We came up with an org called Asha foundation, so Asha is her middle name, means hope in Swahili, perfect for kids in Africa.” Look for that to be unveiled in May.