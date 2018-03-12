Winter Park to make $28.2 million in improvements, add new gondola

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park Resort announced Monday it will make $28.2 million in capital improvements for next season, including the construction of a 10-person gondola from the base to the summit.

The $16 million gondola will replace the four-person Zephyr Express in an effort to reduce long lift lines that are common, especially on weekends.

Uphill capacity will increase from 2,600 to 3,600 per hour and the gondola will be the first new lift built at the resort since 2007.

Besides the gondola, officials said the resort will upgrade its 42-year-old snowmaking system to try to open more terrain earlier in the season. More snow cats will also be added.

There will also be logging operations on 21 acres of Eagle Wind Territory to improve the gladed skiing experience.

The resort is operated by Alterra Mountain Co., which acquired the operation last year from Intrawest Resorts.