Tracking needed snow & rain this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The dry weather days of late continue to expand Colorado's drought. We have a few chances to get some much needed rain or snow.

We will be dry and warm through Wednesday with highs in the 70s in Denver. Our first chance for moisture arrives with a weak cold front late on Thursday into Friday. The better chance will actually be on Friday with a 20% chance for rain or snow showers. It's not a great chance, but we'll take every drop of rain or snowflake we can get at the point.

The next chance looks a little better and it arrives on Sunday into early on Monday. That cold front appears to have a better setup for rain & snow showers. Again, the chances are not stellar, but the opportunity is there.

So, now is a good time to be thinking about hand-watering your trees, shrubs and landscaping which more than likely have a quenching thirst.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.