9-Year-Old Girl Shaving Her Head – St. Baldrick’s Foundation & Thirsty Lion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This St. Patrick's Day, Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill is partnering with the St. Baldrick's Foundation to raise money for local Colorado children battling cancer.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer and donor powered charity committed to supporting the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.

We were honored to be joined by 9-year-old Cadence Benson who is going to shave her head for this cause!

https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/11881/2018/about