Suspect wanted by ICE released on low bond and without GPS Monitor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- A $25,000 bond might sound low for a suspect charged with vehicular homicide, but a Problem Solver Investigation found it's hardly rare.

The issue comes in light of Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda posting a $25,000 bond Saturday March 10th, less than a week after he was charged with vehicular homicide.

He's suspected of driving drunk on I-70 Saturday March 3 and killing another driver identified as 57-year-old John Anderson of Lone Tree.

Records provided by the Denver District Attorney's office show 20 people have been charged with Vehicular Homicide in Denver since 2016.

Of those, 15 suspects were originally given a $50,000 bond but five received lesser bonds and even six of of the fifteen suspects who were given the standard $50,000 bond were later able to get their bonds reduced.

What makes Zamarripa-Castaneda's bond stick is out is the fact that ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) placed a Detainer request on him that was ignored by the Denver Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff's Office says it doesn't believe Detainers are legally enforceable without a signed warrant from a judge. The Sheriff's Office says it is willing to alert ICE when an undocumented immigrant has posted bond so that ICE can send its officers to apprehend the suspect before he or she leaves jail.

In the case of Zamarripa-Castaneda, the bonding process took about 10 hours which would normally give ICE plenty of warning to pick up the suspect it is seeking. But Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman admits his department didn't notify ICE until 6:33 p.m. on Sat. March 10, more than an hour after Zamarripa-Cataneda was released at 5:26 p.m.

In addition, FOX31 has learned prosecutors only requested the suspect wear a SCRAM device if he were to post bond, based on a recommendation from pre-trial services. A SCRAM device detects alcohol.

Zamarripa-Castaneda is not allowed to drink alcohol as a bond condition, since he is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the deadly crash. But the SCRAM device will only notify law enforcement if it detects he's been drinking alcohol, it's not a GPS device which can track his movements.

A spokesman for District Attorney Beth McCann said "no comment" when asked why prosecutors didn't seek a GPS ankle monitor for Zamarripa-Castaneda on Friday when he was last in court. He would bond out the next day.

The Problem Solvers knocked on his door and a woman who refused to open to the door, but told investigative reporter Rob Low through the door that Zamarripa-Castaneda was not on the run and would show up at his next court appearance April 2.

William Ellenburg with B & E Bail Bonds told the Problem Solvers he would never write a bond for Zamarripa-Castaneda because he consider him such a high flight risk, "The charge homicide, it doesn’t matter whether it’s vehicular homicide, manslaughter it doesn’t matter, it’s the fact that somebody died and that he has every reason to run."

But Rosalie Montoya of Reliable Bail Bonds did write him a bond and told Investigative Reporter Rob Low she wasn't worried about Zamarripa-Castaneda skipping his preliminary hearing on April 2nd, "I know I’m going to be out $25,000 (if he doesn't show) .... I've been in business successfully for 23 years so I know how to operate my business."

Montoya told the Problem Solvers Zamarripa-Castaneda's co-signer offered collateral though Montoya wouldn't specify what the collateral was.