Spring weather pattern settles in this week with slight rain chances

DENVER -- There will be small chances for rain and snow showers through next weekend for Denver and the Front Range.

Expect sunshine early Monday before skies turn partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a 10 percent chance of a rain shower.

Highs will be about 55 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect increasing clouds with a chance for snow showers midday into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

It will be dry and sunny on Tuesday with highs in the 50s. It will be significantly warmer on Wednesday at 70 degrees.

A storm system approaches on Thursday and Friday with a 10 percent to 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers across the Front Range. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

The mountains can expect rain and snow on Thursday and Friday. Snow accumulation above 8,000 feet is likely at the ski areas.

Saturday is looking dry and sunny.

Another storm system moves through Colorado on Sunday with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow across the Front Range.

