× Ski resorts in southwest Colorado deal with ‘extreme drought’

SILVERTON — With southwest Colorado dealing with ‘extreme drought’ conditions, ski resorts in that part of our state are already looking ahead to next season.

“It’s been a little lean, yeah,” said Greg Ralph, with Purgatory Resort. “We’ve been way behind in snowfall. Our winter didn’t start until 3 weeks, 4 weeks ago when we started getting some winter weather patterns”.

As of right now, Purgatory is 100% operational. Most ski areas across the state were at 100% a couple months ago.

A lack of snowfall in southwest Colorado kept the area dry most of the season.

“We’ve seen with climate change the cycles are getting stronger. When you’re getting snow you could get a lot more, when you’re in the dry periods it could be a lot drier. You’ve gotta prepare for that,” Ralph said.

In an effort to prepare for any additional future dry seasons, Purgatory is building a brand new mountain coaster for its guests. It will be open year around and debut this May.

“You have to add more activities,” Ralph said. “The [coaster will be] steepest one in the state!”.

Ralph said this season will be considered one of Purgatory’s top 3 worst when it comes to a lack of snowfall. Purgatory has been around for 52 years. It’s situated between Durango and Silverton.