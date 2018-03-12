Shake Shack announces opening date for first Denver location, unveils Colorado-only menu

DENVER – Popular burger chain Shake Shack will open its first Colorado location on March 21 at 30th and Larimer streets, the company announced on Monday.

The company plans to open a location in Highlands Ranch this summer and are looking to add a third location at Denver International Airport.

In addition to the restaurant’s signature items like 100 percent all-natural Angus beef burgers, crinkle-cut fries and fresh frozen custard – there will be Colorado exclusive items on the menu.

The restaurant will feature two frozen custard concretes made from local businesses.

The Pie Oh My will have vanilla with seasonal pies from The Long I Pie Shop and the Glazed Dazed Donut will have vanilla, salted caramel sauce, chocolate toffee, and banana bread donut from Glazed and Confused.

The menu will also feature the Green Chile CheddarShack burger – which will be exclusive to Colorado. It is a cheeseburger with marinated green chiles and scallions.

Shake Shack has several locations across the U.S., mostly on the East Coast. It also has a handful of locations internationally.