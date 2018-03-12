Rascal Flatts announce concert at Red Rocks

DENVER — Country music group Rascal Flatts are headed back to Colorado.

The band will be performing at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tues. Sept. 11. Trent Harmon will be the band’s opening act.

Tickets for the Red Rocks show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on AXS.com. Pre-sale tickets start on Tuesday.

Rascal Flatts hit the country music scene in 2000 and has sold over 22.5 million albums and have 15 No. 1 songs on the charts such as “Yours If You Want It,” “I Like The Sound of That,” and “Bless the Broken Road.”

The group has also won more awards in the past decade than any other country group with over 40 wins.