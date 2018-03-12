Pagosa Springs ski shop owner murdered after interrupting burglary

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — Investigation continues to identify and locate the suspect in a burglary and homicide that occurred on Sunday, March 11 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Ski and Bow Rack near downtown Pagosa Springs, according to the town manager.







The Town of Pagosa Springs Police Department said they are working closely with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol to review surveillance footage and speak with people who may have information about the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately five-foot-seven and was wearing a hooded camouflage jacket and jeans, according to a statement released to the public.

A possible vehicle is being sought in connection with the incident: a late 80s to late 90s white Toyota Forerunner or Nissan Pathfinder-very muddy, with possible homemade camouflage on the bottom of the vehicle and a roof rack, according to .

Larry Fisher, 71, owner of the Ski and Bow Rack, was shot in the chest while interrupting a burglary in progress. He passed away early Monday morning from his wounds after being air lifted to a trauma center in Lakewood.

The Pagosa Springs Police Department is not aware of any immediate threat to the public; however there is a homicide suspect at large.

Contact Archuleta County Dispatch at 911 or 970-731-2160 if you have any information about the vehicle or the suspect.