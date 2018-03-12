× Oxygen equipment delivery delayed for 79-year-old, others who depend on it

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Problems Solvers are looking into why some home oxygen equipment is getting delivered late – sometimes later than 11 p.m.

Paul Reimer recently received a replacement oxygen concentrator from Apria Healthcare at 10:30 p.m.

“I don’t think that’s business hours,” Reimer told FOX31.

His concentrator stopped working that morning.

He repeatedly called Apria and said he struggled to get passed the phone menu and ask a customer service representative for a replacement.

“So, I called different numbers a half a dozen times,” Reimer told FOX31.

He’s 79 years old, has had seven heart attacks and depends on his oxygen.

“With heart attacks and everything else and health, I get frustrated pretty easily,” Reimer said. “It’s just part of the game, I guess.”

Reimer isn’t the only one who’s dealt with this problem recently.

The Problems Solvers also received video of an oxygen delivery from Apria Healthcare that one family said occurred at 11:09 p.m.

Without investigating individual cases, Apria couldn’t say for sure why these two deliveries happened so late at night.

But all home healthcare companies sometimes have delayed deliveries. One reason, they say, is because doctors and hospitals aren’t filling out prescription forms correctly and quickly.

In fact, in 2016, 46.3 percent of all durable medical equipment orders were incomplete due to insufficient documentation, according to the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Apria and other companies are now pushing for electronic prescriptions that would be faster to fill out and reduce errors.

Plus, home healthcare companies are often getting paid less.

According to a statement from Apria:

“The home healthcare industry has absorbed Medicare price cuts of more than 50 percent on over the past four to five years and is now facing similar cuts by Colorado Medicaid. These cuts have required us to make significant adjustments to the way we do business, but we continue to make every effort to achieve our key goal which is improving the quality of life for our patients at home.”

As for Paul Reimer, he’s back to breathing easier these days.

“I think the lord is keeping me alive,” Reimer said. “I believe that I have a mission that hasn’t been fulfilled.”