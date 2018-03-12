Lawmakers to consider whether to allow school nurses to administer medical marijuana to students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. – Should school nurses be allowed to administer doses of medical marijuana to students? That is a question the Colorado Legislature will have to answer in the coming months.

“A lot of times these kids, either because of their age or because of their condition, can’t administer the medical marijuana to themselves so they need somebody to do it for them,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Dylan Roberts (D-Eagle) told FOX31.

“Jack’s Law” already allows Colorado children to take medical marijuana at school. Rep. Roberts’ amendment would go one step further, by give school nurses the authority to possess and administer cannabis in a “nonsmokeable form” to students with a prescription from a doctor.

It will be known as “Quintin’s Amendment”, named after Quintin Lovato, a third grader from Gypsum.

“Quintin was actually diagnosed with epilepsy four years ago today,” his mother, Hannah, told FOX31.

Quintin suffers from three types of seizures, including grand mal seizures. He also suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome.

“The pharmaceutical medication basically made my son for lack of a better word extremely hard to dealt with,” Hannah said. “He would go from zero to a hundred in seconds whether he was angry, happy, sad.”

In January, Quintin was able to wean off the drugs and now uses a type of cannabis oil called Haleigh’s Hope.

“He’s sleeping better at night. He’s happy. He’s loving baseball. He’s loving school again. He made two friends he didn’t have before,” she said.

However, the cannabis oil has not completely stopped Quintin’s seizures as it has in other children. His mom says it’s because he isn’t getting the proper dosage.

“He should be getting three doses a day. Unfortunately, both of us are working parents. Like we said we have five children. We can’t afford to stay home and because of that we can’t give him his third dose in the middle of the day,” Hannah told FOX31.

“If a nurse was able to give him that third dose at school that would open up his medication doses and help us out immensely. And it may mean the difference between where he’s almost seizure free right now and actually being seizure free if he was able to get that third dose,” she said.

Rep. Reynolds says he believes there would be no negative consequences of allowing school nurses to administer the medical marijuana.

“Students take medication for all types of things, including some scheduled drugs that they’re prescribed. So I think our school nurses are incredibly well trained to organize the medicine how they need to and making sure each student is getting the right medicine,” he said.

The bill will gets its first test in the House Health, Insurance, & Environment Committee on Thursday, March 29th, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.

“This doesn’t mean your child is going to get cannabis oil at school,” Hannah said. “I just hope that other parents will really think about that when they look at this law and realize that this isn’t just about a drug being given to my child at school. This is about my kid’s life being saved.”