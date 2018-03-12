× FOX31 Denver wins key awards at 2018 Colorado Broadcasters Association’s Awards of Excellence

DENVER — FOX31 Denver took home several first-place awards at Saturday night’s Colorado Broadcasters Association’s Awards of Excellence.

Chief meteorologist Dave Fraser won the Best Weathercaster for the second year in a row.

As chief meteorologist for FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2, Fraser has been forecasting in Denver for more than 15 years and leads the Pinpoint Weather team that has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

The station took home the first-place award for Best Station Website, a recognition of the newsroom’s dedication to providing the highest quality user experience in Denver.

Regularly winning comScore’s No. 1 position in Denver television media, the station’s website receives more than 2 million unique visitors each month.

The station also took home first place for Best Hard News, Spot News Report within 24 hours for coverage of the Nov. 1 Walmart shooting in Thornton.

First on the scene when a shooter opened fire in a suburban Walmart, FOX31 deployed a team of reporters to cover the active shooter and covered the story from every angle.

The station was the first-place finisher for Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast, FOX31 News at 9 p.m., anchored by Jeremy Hubbard and Aristea Brady.

The Nov. 16 newscast, which led with challenges at the State House, an explosion in Weld County and a Problem Solvers probe of casino credit crimes was informative, fast-paced and useful for viewers.

“We are so proud of our team of talented journalists, digital experts and meteorologists,” said Joan Barrett, vice president and general manager of KDVR-TV.

“This amazing group of journalists both in front of and behind the camera continue to set the bar very high for the Denver media market, and our viewers are recognizing our talented team.”

The Colorado Broadcasters Association’s celebration took place at the Hilton Denver City Center on Saturday night.

“What an honor to be able to work with so many award-winning on-air and digital journalists and meteorologists,” said Brian Gregory, news director of KDVR-TV.

“We’re proud that our team’s hard work and commitment to accuracy are creating many positive changes in our community.”