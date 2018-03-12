Denver sheriff orders internal investigation after undocumented immigrant wanted by ICE posts bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver sheriff is calling for an internal investigation of the department after an undocumented immigrant wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement bonded out of jail.

Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda, 26, has been charged with vehicular homicide after a fiery crash on March 3.

ICE requested a notification if Zamarripa-Castaneda was going to be released. Zamarripa-Castaneda bonded out at 5:28 p.m. Saturday, but ICE was notified until 6:33 p.m.

"This is unacceptable and the sheriff has ordered an immediate internal review to determine why established notification processes did not take place before Zamarripa-Castaneda was released," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Zamarripa-Castaneda is from Mexico and was involved in a crash on Interstate 70 just before midnight on March 3.

The crash killed a 57-year-old semitruck driver and shut down the interstate for several hours.

The Denver Police Department said Zamarripa-Castaneda fled the scene of the crash and that he was driving drunk. He was arrested the next day at his home in Denver.

ICE officials placed a detainer hold on him last week.

Zamarripa-Castaneda posted the $25,000 bond and the sheriff's department said it notified ICE of the pending release, but it did not give a time.

When ICE agents arrived at the detention center, Zamarripa-Castaneda was already gone.

ICE called Zamarripa-Castaneda an immigration fugitive and said, "As law enforcement professionals, we should all have the same ultimate goal in mind -- to protect the public by combating criminals."

Zamarripa-Castaneda has been charged with one count of vehicular homicide-DUI and one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

He appeared in court on Friday morning for a second advisement before making bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2.