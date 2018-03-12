Denver Sheriff investigates why undocumented immigrant was released before deputies notified ICE

DENVER – An internal investigation is underway at the Denver Sheriff’s Office. The probe aims to examine why ICE agents were not properly notified of the release of an illegal immigrant accused of causing a deadly DUI crash in early March.

Sheriff Patrick Firman told FOX31 he believes this is the first time something like this has happened within his department.

By policy, Denver refuses to hold inmates for ICE without a warrant, but deputies are expected to give agents a courtesy notification prior to an inmate’s release. That did not happen in the case of Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda.

Zamarripa-Castaneda is suspected of causing a DUI crash on I-70 that cost one man his life. He bonded out of Denver’s jail on Saturday– one week after the crash.

“We had a really bad weekend,” Firman admitted.

Firman has ordered a review of all policies and procedures relating to inmate release. Zamarripa-Castaneda posted a $25,000 bond Saturday morning. Hours later, he was released. ICE was notified after the release.

“We had the request we just didn’t get it out in time,” Firman explained.

Firman said it’s too early to discuss possible discipline for anyone who may have been involved. He said the department is still trying to see if the issue was caused by human error.

“This was shocking to know that something like this happened, and we want to make sure we understand why it happened,” Firman explained.

The Denver Sheriff’s Office receives between 15 and 17 ICE requests a month.

The suspect is scheduled to be in court on April 2. FOX31 visited Zamarripa-Castaneda’s Denver home on Monday. His current whereabouts are unknown.