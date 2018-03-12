Daybreak Delights: Lucky Charm Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Lucky Charm Bars

What you need

1 stick Salted Butter (8 Tablespoons)

8 cups of Mini Marshmallows (1-16 oz bag)

8 cups of Lucky Charms

What to Do

Measure out your cereal, and marshmallows

Prepare a 9x6 oblong pan, by spraying it lightly with non-stick spray, set aside.

In a large pot melt the stick of salted butter, add in the mini marshmallows string until melted and well combined.

Once mixture is melted together and smooth. Add in measured Lucky Charms Cereal. Using a rubber scrapper stir to combine.

Pour cereal mixture out into prepared pan, spray your hands to press the mixture evenly into he pan. Allow to cool and set up, before cutting hardened mixture into bars. Enjoy!

Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!