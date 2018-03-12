Daybreak Delights: Lucky Charm Bars

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Lucky Charm Bars
What you need
1 stick Salted Butter (8 Tablespoons)
8 cups of Mini Marshmallows (1-16 oz bag)
8 cups of Lucky Charms
What to Do
Measure out your cereal, and marshmallows
Prepare a 9x6 oblong pan, by spraying it lightly with non-stick spray, set aside.
In a large pot melt the stick of salted butter, add in the mini marshmallows string until melted and well combined.
Once mixture is melted together and smooth. Add in measured Lucky Charms Cereal. Using a rubber scrapper stir to combine.
Pour cereal mixture out into prepared pan, spray your hands to press the mixture evenly into he pan. Allow to cool and set up, before cutting hardened mixture into bars. Enjoy!
Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!