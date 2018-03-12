× Dallas firefighter killed in New York helicopter crash has family in Colorado

DENVER — A Dallas firefighter who was killed in a helicopter plane crash has family in Denver.

Brian McDaniel, 26, was one of five people who died in a helicopter crash in New York’s East River on Sunday night.

McDaniel’s mother and older brother live in Colorado, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue where McDaniel was a firefighter.

McDaniel was on vacation in New York and was a two-year member of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department.

“Despite his short tenure, hearts are heavy with grief as we not only try to come to grips with his loss departmentally; but to also be there in every way that we can for his family,” the fire department said in a statement on Instagram.