Dallas firefighter killed in New York helicopter crash has family in Colorado
DENVER — A Dallas firefighter who was killed in a helicopter plane crash has family in Denver.
Brian McDaniel, 26, was one of five people who died in a helicopter crash in New York’s East River on Sunday night.
McDaniel’s mother and older brother live in Colorado, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue where McDaniel was a firefighter.
Fire Rescue Officer, Brian McDaniel June 12, 1991 – March 11, 2018 Hired: May 2016 Assigned to Fire Station 36, C-Shift Monday, March 12, 2018, Dallas Fire-Rescue received confirmation that one of its own, Fire-Rescue Officer, Brian McDaniel, tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash while on vacation in New York. According to multiple sources, a Eurocopter AS350, went down in the East River, near Roosevelt Island in New York, at approximately 7:00 p.m. EST, while carrying a group of five people for a private photoshoot. Among those five people was Officer McDaniel. Officer McDaniel, 26, was an almost two-year member of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department, and was assigned to Fire Station 36, on the C-shift. Officer McDaniel was single, and had no children, but was immediately survived by his Father, of Dallas; and his Mother and older Brother, of Denver, CO. Despite his short tenure, hearts are heavy with grief as we not only try to come to grips with his loss departmentally; but to also be there in every way that we can for his family. The family asks for privacy during this trying time.
McDaniel was on vacation in New York and was a two-year member of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department.
