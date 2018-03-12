× Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis arrested for 2013 rape

ATLANTA — Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Georgia in 2013 while he was in college at Georgia Tech.

Gotsis turned himself in to police in Atlanta on March 7 and faces charges of strong-arm rape, according to an Atlanta police incident report obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2.

The incident allegedly happened on March 9, 2013 when Gotsis met a 25-year-old girl at a party through a mutual friend. Following the party, the two went to his home where he allegedly raped her.

Police said that the woman, who is now 30, filed the report on Feb. 1.

In a statement the Broncos said:

“We were recently informed of an investigation into an alleged incident involving Adam Gotsis that occurred in 2013 when he was in college. Our organization was aware of his arrest on March 7, and it is our understanding that no determination has been made at this time as to whether any charges will be filed. The Broncos take an accusation of this nature very seriously and will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings. This issue was promptly reported to the NFL as soon as we learned of it, and we will remain in communication with the league office regarding this matter.”

Gotsis was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He started 13 games for the Broncos in 2017.