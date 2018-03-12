Bill would allow school nurses to give medical marijuana to students

DENVER — A bill introduced in the Colorado House last week would allow school nurses to give medical marijuana to a student with a medical marijuana registry card at school.

The bill was introduced on Thursday and is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Dylan Roberts (D), Democratic Sen. Irene Aguilar and Republican Sen. Vicki Marble.

Under current law, a child’s primary caregiver can administer medical marijuana in a nonsmokeable form to a student at school.

The new bill would allow for a school nurse to also administer medical marijuana to a student at school if the student has a medical marijuana registry card.

After the medical marijuana is given, the nurse would have to remove it from school property.

The bill will be considered by the health, insurance and environment committee.