Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 35-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Boulder County on Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 9 a.m. near the intersection of 63rd Street and Jay Road northeast of Boulder.

The bicyclist was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has not been identified.

The Colorado State Patrol said the driver of the 2004 Subaru, a 61-year-old woman, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation. It’s not known what led to the collision or who was at fault.

The Colorado State Patrol said it did not appear drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.