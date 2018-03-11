Westminster couple fighting for pit bull ban after they say their dog was attacked and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – It is already a law in Denver, Aurora and a handful of other Colorado cities. Now, a couple in Westminster is pushing for a pit bull ban there too.

For 21 years, John Flanagan has lived down the street from Westminster Hills Off-Leash Dog Park. He says he used to take his dogs there before it was even a dog park. Now the 420 acre off-leash open space is one of the most popular dog areas on the front range.

“They have such a huge amount of people visiting that Westminster Hills Dog Park now that there’s people parking on the street,” Flanagan said.

In December, he said he took two of his three dogs to go play. But, only one of them came home.

“I was fumbling with one of those green bags that you try to pull out,” he told FOX31, “And the next thing I know people are yelling saying 'let him go, let him go, let him go.' And this pit bull has got him.”

They rushed Biki, their nine-year-old Yorkie-Poo to the vet, but it was too late. “That pit bull killed him instantly. He was dead,” Flanagan said.

While Flanagan says he is positive the other dog was a pit bull, no one knows for sure.

“Nobody called 911 when they saw what happened. And nobody has come forward. No witnesses have come forward,” John’s wife Barb Stephen told FOX31.

The posted rules at Westminster Hills Off-Leash Dog Park specifically prohibit “aggressive dogs” from entering the off-leash area. However, Westminster does not specifically ban pit bulls from city limits.

Flanagan says he is working to change that. He has vowed to lobby at every Westminster city council meeting from now on until council members consider tightening the laws on aggressive dogs.

“What is that pivotal tipping point where somebody says, that body count is unacceptable. Is it one dog? Is it five dogs?” he said.

Meanwhile, Castle Rock is considering lifting its decades old ban on pit bulls. City leaders believe the current law is outdated, too difficult to enforce and is unfair to dogs that simply look like pit bulls.

Instead, the city is considering moving toward a two-tiered system that would hold each individual dog accountable for its own behavior, rather than breed-specific legislation.

Whether Westminster adopts an all-out ban or a watered down version, Flanagan says he just hopes there is some change in the future so no more dogs end up like Biki.

“If this never happens again, yeah. We’ll be okay with that,” Flanagan said.

According to the City of Westminster’s Department of Animal Management, “In the City of Westminster, there is not any breed specific laws in place. Westminster has adopted rules designed to control dangerous and vicious animals in the city. The city opted for this control method rather than a ban on specific breeds because research shows the problem more influenced by owner negligence then breed.”

Westminster City Council does not currently have any bills that would change its laws regarding aggressive dogs.