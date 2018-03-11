Viral photo captures former VP Joe Biden sharing candid moment with homeless man

WASHINGTON — A photo of former Vice President Joe Biden talking with a homeless man outside a movie theater has gone viral.

Biden was reportedly at the movies with his granddaughter, who was in town visiting, when a fellow moviegoer at the Georgetown AMC captured the moment, according to WTTG.

The photo was posted to Facebook on Friday and has over 131,000 likes and has been shared over 92,000 times as of Sunday morning.

“I’m not exactly sure what he gave the homeless man, but he appeared to write something down on a piece of paper inside the movie theater, which he then proceeded to give the homeless man outside,” Caleb Baca, who took the photo, told WTTG.

The viral photo was shared by public affairs consultant and Washington D.C. businessman Paul Equale who wrote “Joe Biden took his granddaughter to the movies in Georgetown last night…..on his way out he stopped to speak w/ a homeless man.”

“A bystander took this candid shot. Character is about what you do when no one is watching,” Equale added.