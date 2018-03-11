× Sunday’s forecast includes sunshine, less wind to end the weekend

DENVER — ​Sunshine is expected throughout the day on Sunday, as highs stay below average in the low 50s. Expect a light wind between 5 to 10 miles per hour through the afternoon as a few high clouds filter in.

An area of low pressure will bring a few snow showers to the southwestern mountains, with 1-2 inches of accumulated snow possible.

As we head back to work on Monday, a few isolated snow showers will be possible for the High Country. Meanwhile in Denver, expect highs to stay in the mid-50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Seasonal conditions will linger for one more day, as highs stay in the 50s under a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. We’ll start to warm up across the state by Wednesday and Thursday, as highs soar to the upper 60s and low 70s.

The forecast remains dry heading into mid-March, with no chances of rain or snow for the Denver metro area through the upcoming work week.

