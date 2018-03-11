Sunday is the last day to buy Girl Scout Cookies in Colorado

DENVER — Sunday is the last day to stock up on Girl Scout Cookies in Colorado until next year.

The annual popular sale comes to end on Sunday after over a month of selling the delicious treats across Colorado.

S’mores and toffee-tastic cookies sell for $5 a box while all other varieties, including Thin Mints and Samoas, cost $4 a box.

The Girl Scouts have an online Cookie Locator to help find the nearest place to buy cookies.

In case you’re wondering, Girl Scouts of Colorado estimates that you need about 50 boxes of your favorite cookie to last you until next year.

The 2018 Girl Scout Cookie Program started on Feb. 4.