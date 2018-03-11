Southwest Colorado dealing with ‘Extreme Drought’ conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURANGO -- The southwest corner of Colorado is dealing with 'extreme drought' conditions due to a lack of snowfall this winter.

Most of the state is under some sort of drought warning right now, but communities such as Durango, Cortez and Dolores are seeing the worst of it.

According to the latest snowpack percentages (for all of the river basins) in Colorado, southwest Colorado is at 49%, while statewide we are at 68% percent of normal.

The dry spell is cause for concern as we approach wildfire season.

FOX31's Kevin Torres is in southwest Colorado this week keeping an eye on conditions. Keep checking back for updates. For the latest weather forecast from that part of our state, click here.