Mild temperatures, isolated showers expected Monday

Denver's weather will stay dry and quiet tonight with mostly clear skies in place. Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer Monday afternoon with isolated showers possible.

Monday will start off with mostly clear skies and low temperatures around 23 degrees. Cloud cover will increase in the afternoon as isolated snow showers develop in the mountains. It is possible a few showers slide east onto the Front Range and plains. Most of the showers will fall as rain but a few flurries can't be ruled out later tomorrow night. The mountains could see 0-2 inches of snow with no accumulation expected in the lower elevations. Denver's high temperature on Monday will be 56 degrees.

Tuesday will be in the mid 50s once again with dry conditions. A big warm up moves in on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

Denver's next chance to see precipitation will move in on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a 10% chance of rain in the afternoon.

Friday and Saturday stay dry with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will pick up on Saturday as our next storm system moves closer to Colorado. Sunday will bring a chance of rain and snow to Colorado with cooler temperatures.

