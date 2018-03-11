Hiker finds human skull on trail near Pikes Peak

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker has found a human skull on a trail near Pikes Peak, not far from the spot where a Colorado Springs woman was last seen.

KOAA-TV reports the skull was found Friday near the Catamount Trail in Teller County west of Colorado Springs. Crews conducted a meticulous search at the site on Saturday.

The station reports Micah Lambert was last seen in that area in mid-September.

The remains have been turned over to the Teller County coroner.

Sheriff’s commander Greg Couch says the remains could be identified this week.

“It’s best to just go slow and methodically to make sure we collect every piece of evidence so that we can come up with a good story about what happened and who this person is,” Couch told KRDO.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s department.