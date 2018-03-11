Denver’s top 10 locations for calls to police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers have obtained statistics from the Denver Police Department showing locations with the most citizen-initiated calls for police services.

Union Station, a landmark popular for tourists, averaged nearly a call a day for police services. Trespassing and general disturbances are what 911 dispatchers dealt with the most in 2017, according to police statistics. Union Station comes in as the tenth busiest place in Denver for police calls-- with 361 calls for service last year.

Topping the list with more than 3,159 calls for service was Denver Health. The hospital routinely calls officers to investigate reports of assault.

Most calls for police at the Lawrence Street Community Center, the Samaritan House and Denver Rescue Mission are for paramedics requesting police assistance followed by calls for trespassing and disturbances. Police reported 32 detox calls at the Rescue Mission in 2017.

A Safeway grocery store, 757 East 20th, holds spot number 8. Police were called on 40 theft-related complaints at the Uptown store last year.

Pembrooke on the Green Apartments, just north of Cherry Creek Reservoir, came in at number 7 on the list with more than 500 calls for police services in 2017. The top complaints at the apartment complex-- with more than 60 calls-- relate to domestic violence, according to police statistics.

The Denver Detention Center came in at number 5 on the list with more than 100 calls reporting assault last year.