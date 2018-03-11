Police arrest ‘dangerous man’ who claimed to have a gun inside CU Boulder building

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder sent out an alert messages to students warning of a dangerous man inside one of the on-campus buildings Sunday afternoon.

CU Alert1: Dangerous man reported inside Caruthers Biotech. @BoulderPolice and CUPD searching with weapons out. In the building, secure & stay where you are. https://t.co/5lqoidNMz3 — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) March 11, 2018

CU Boulder Police tweeted out the message at 5:13 p.m., saying the threat was inside of Caruthers Biotechnology. Police with the university were reportedly searching the building with “weapons out.”

Students in the building were advised to “stay where you are.”

At 5:29 p.m., a followup warning stated that the “person of interest” was no longer believed to be inside of the Caruthers building but there was still a large police presence.

People should avoid the area between Colorado and Arapahoe Avenue along 30th Street.

At 5:50 p.m., an alert was posted that stated there is no longer a threat:

“This afternoon, a reporting party told Police that he was threatening suicide in the Caruthers Biotech Building. The reporting party said he had a gun. In an abundance of caution, officers with guns drawn entered the building and did not find the reporting party. Since that time, officers reached the suspect by phone and believe there is no longer a threat. Officers continue to look for the reporting party.”

A tweet from CU Boulder Police at 6:03 p.m. said that the man who was threatening suicide is now in custody.

CU ALERT 3: Dangerous person in custody. Situation is cleared. https://t.co/PuN7SyENLz — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) March 12, 2018