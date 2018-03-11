× Back the Blue Cruise revs engines, raises money for Colorado’s fallen officers

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Hundreds of car enthusiasts gathered in Brighton Sunday for the Back the Blue Cruise, to raise money for Colorado’s three law enforcement officers who’ve been shot and killed in the line of duty in the last three months.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed on New Year’s Eve. Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm was killed on January 24, 2018 and El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick was killed on February 5, 2018.

Larry Thompson Jr. created the car cruise.

Initially, he wanted the car club he’s a part of to drive through to the counties of the men who were shot and killed.

However, once other people heard about the event, they wanted to join, too.

“If you’ve seen the processions — or anything like that — that’s happened recently, it’s a giant statement to see that many cars driving down the road, in support of one thing,” Thompson told FOX31 of the processions for the deputies’ funerals. “So, it’s going to be interesting and amazing,” he said talking about the hundreds of cars the showed up for the cruise.

This included Jaymes and Michaenna Rock, who drove up in a pick-up truck with an American flag and a flag honoring the thin blue line.

“As much as we all see the cop on the corner and we slow down, don’t want them to pull us over, what they do on a daily basis (is) respond to people,” said Jaymes Rock. “We don’t see it everyday. We don’t think about it. But, there are places that they’re very much involved in.”

Thompson asked that drivers of each car donate at least $20 and he said that money will be divided among the deputies’ families.