Adam Gilbertson’s death ruled accidental, had opiates in system when he died

DENVER -- The autopsy report for a man whose body was found in the South Platte River nearly a month after going missing from a Denver nightclub was released on Friday.

29-year-old Adam Gilbertson was reported missing on Dec. 15 after leaving the Syntax Physic Opera on South Broadway at about 1 a.m.

His body was found nearly a month later in January on the banks of the South Platte River after a search party of more than 130 volunteers were looking for Gilbertson.

According to the autopsy report by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, Gilbertson's death was ruled an accidental drowning.

The autopsy report added that Gilbertson died “as a result of the combined toxic effects of alcohol, hydrocodone, and amphetamine in combination with possible fresh water drowning, with a significant contributing condition of recent cocaine use.”

Gilbertson was a registered nurse and a Minnesota native. His family flew to Colorado to help search for him after he went missing.