WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 85 near the Wyoming border on Saturday evening, the Colorado State Patrol said.

CSP said that the call came in around 9:50 p.m. and that there was a vehicle on fire.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol shut down the highway while authorities investigated.

The identities and ages of the victims have not been released.

It is unknown how the crash happened.