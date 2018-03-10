× Undocumented immigrant in fatal I-70 hit-and-run crash and wanted by ICE agents bonded out of jail

DENVER — An undocumented immigrant charged with vehicular homicide after a fiery crash last Saturday, bonded out of jail a week later.

Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda is wanted by ICE but it’s unclear whether he has yet been taken into custody. Denver and all other state agencies stopped honoring detainer orders from ICE in 2014 after courts ruled it was illegal.

The crash happened near eastbound I-70 and North Brighton shortly before midnight. It involved a tractor trailer that caught on fire.

The 57-year-old driver of the semi died and officials have not released the victim’s identity.

Zamarripa-Castaneda, 26, then fled the scene of the accident, the Denver Police Department said. He was arrested at his home in the 2600 block of West Bayaud Avenue early Sunday, prosecutors said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Zamarripa-Castaneda’s speech was slurred and his breath had a moderate odor of unknown alcohol.

The crash clean up lasted more than 12 hours.