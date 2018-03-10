× Officials ID gunman in California veteran center killings as Albert Wong, records say he is a former Army infantryman

Three women and a man were found dead inside a California veterans home Friday evening, hours after a gunman took hostages and barricaded himself inside the facility, law enforcement officials said.

The identities of the victims was not immediately released, but officials said they believe the man was the suspect, according to KTXL .

Hostage negotiators spent hours trying to contact the gunman but had not been able to do so, California Highway Patrol spokesman Robert Nacke said at 9 p.m. ET.

The FBI deployed a SWAT team to Yountville, spokesperson Katherine Zackel said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter it was also responding.

Founded in 1884, the facility houses about 1,000 aging vets and is the largest veterans home in the United States, according to the CalVet.

Men and women who served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom live there, CalVet said.

The veterans home is an important part of the Napa Valley Community, with the 1,200-seat Lincoln Theater, a golf course and a large library, CalVet said.

