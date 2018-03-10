× Man barricaded inside home near Greeley broke gas line, set couch on fire

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police said a suspect wanted on charges of second degree kidnapping, sex assault, assault, false imprisonment is now in custody after a barricade situation.

Around 6:15 p.m. Anthony Griego barricaded himself inside a home in Garden City, just outside of Greeley.

Police said he broke a gas line from a water heater and set a couch on fire. The fire was small and quickly extinguished.

Greeley police say Griego surrendered and was transported for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.