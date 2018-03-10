Jailed Mennonite investigator reverses course, will testify in appeal of man on death row

DENVER — A Mennonite defense investigator who refused to testify in a death penalty case, citing her religious convictions, changed course Saturday and notified the court of her intention to testify in the case.

Greta Lindecrantz is a former investigator that worked on the case of a man who landed on death row; the man is now appealing the decision.

Robert Ray’s defense team is challenging his death sentence partly by arguing that he did not have an effective legal team.

Prosecutors apparently want Lindecrantz to testify to back up their case that he did have good representation.

The 67-year-old Mennonite was held in jail for refusing to testify in the death penalty appeals case of Ray. He’s one of three men on Colorado’s death row.

Ray and co-defendant Sir Mario Owens were sentenced to death for the 2005 killings of Javad Marshall-Fields and his fiancee Vivian Wolfe.

A judged ordered the jailing of Lindecrantz on Feb. 26 after she repeatedly refused to answer questions about her work on the defense team.

At the time of her jailing, Lindecrantz said she was “disappointed” in the decision by the Court of Appeals.

“Instead of looking at all of the options, the court has chosen the most punitive action to try to break her will,” said her attorney Mari Newman when her client was first jailed.

Saturday, Lindecranzt conceded but outlined reasons why she had reversed her stance. A statement released to the media stated that changed circumstances impacted Lindecrantz’s opposition to testify.

A statement from Lindecrantz’s lawyer notified the media that her client will now be testifying in the appeals case.

Among those reasons listed was a suggestion by Ray’s current council that “they have now communicated to counsel for Ms. Lindecrantz that they believe her refusal to testify for the prosecution is adversely affecting Mr. Ray’s legal position, putting Mr. Ray’s life at risk. This changes everything.

‘Having learned that Mr. Ray’s current counsel believes that not obtaining her testimony will adversely affect Mr. Ray’s likelihood of securing a legal remedy to spare his life, Ms. Lindecrantz must take them at their word and reevaluate her position.

‘Based on these changed circumstances, Ms. Lindecrantz has concluded that her religious beliefs honoring the value of all lives require her to testify in order to protect the legal rights of Mr. Ray.”

No date for Lindecrantz to testify has been announced.