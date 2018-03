The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure of eastbound Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel Saturday afternoon.

Travel Alert: I-70 Safety Closure eastbound at the Tunnel for a multi car crash near Loveland exit. Snowing, snowpacked and icy down to Bakerfield, wet and windy conditions. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 10, 2018

A tweet posted by CDOT at 3:32 p.m. said that the closure was a result of a multi-car crash near the Loveland exit. Drivers were warned of “snowing, snow packed and icy” conditions down to Bakerfield as well as wet and windy conditions.

We will keep an eye on the closure and are working to bring the latest on weather conditions throughout the state.