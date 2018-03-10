× Fatal pedestrian versus train incident being investigated by Commerce City PD

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – Authorities are investigating an accident involving a male who was struck by a train at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Commerce City Police and the South Adams County Fire Department responded to the area of 6600 block of Colorado Highway 2.

The male, whose body was discovered on scene, was struck by a Burlington Northern locomotive traveling southbound.

According to a news release, railroad personnel reported seeing the male sitting on the tracks and attempted to stop the train but could not stop it in time.

East 72nd Avenue at Highway 2 was blocked off for several hours.

Due to the ongoing investigation, it is unclear what led up to the circumstances of the accident.

The deceased male has yet to be identified.