Denver will hit the 70s twice this week

Winds will calm down tonight across eastern Colorado as rain and snow showers wrap up this evening. The mountains will be left with 1-3 inches of new snow with no accumulation expected in the lower elevations.

Sunday will be sunny, dry, and less windy than Saturday. High temperatures will be around 50s degrees.

The dry pattern continues for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 50s both days.

Temperatures will climb to the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. These will be fantastic days to spend time outside.

Highs will cool back to the 60s on Friday and Saturday with gusty afternoon winds. Keep in mind that with our dry and mild weather this week, fire danger will be high each day.

