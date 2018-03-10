Colorado’s dry, windy conditions spark wildfire concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dry and windy conditions have already led to some massive wildfires and even destroyed homes.

A small grass fire that broke out in the town of Elizabeth recently, had Heather Weber worried. It was right down the street from her home.

Weber said, “So we just grabbed the girls and the dogs and we were just getting ready to leave."

Small fires can turn into life threatening infernos – fast.

South Metro Fire Community Risk Reduction Specialist Kim Spuhler says, “When (a fire is) in this long grass it can travel very fast."

Prevention, she says, is key to saving lives and homes. Spuhler says, “We want to keep the grasses short. Any thing around a fence line… keep those short."

The idea is to put something between you and the fire.

Spuhler also said… “Also think about decks. Think about if your storing wood next to your house, what are those combustibles?"

She recommends removing pine needles from your roof, gutters and deck, "they’re like match sticks."

Very little snow, and a whole lot of wind make things even worse.

Back at Heather Weber’s house, the grass is kept is short. But she knows even that may not be enough.

Weber said, “Just pray that they can get it stopped and pray for the people affected."

Sometimes, that’s all you can do. South Metro Fire says there are many more suggestions on how to protect your home at a website called Firewise.