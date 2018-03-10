× Cold front brings in cooler air, isolated showers for Saturday

A passing cold front will bring a shift to our weather pattern in Colorado today. Snow showers will continue for the mountains, as a few isolated rain/snow showers move through the Denver metro during the midday hours. Accumulating snow will only occur in the mountains, where 1-3″ will be possible. Meanwhile in the Denver area and surrounding Front Range, rain will stay light, and will likely transition into a few flurries by the afternoon hours as temperatures drop. No accumulation is expected, and not everyone will see the moisture.

Temperatures will also be cooler thanks to this passing front. Highs will reach the mid-50s by lunchtime, then proceed to drop throughout the afternoon hours.

Clouds and any lingering showers will clear out by the late evening hours, leaving behind a clear sky overnight. Expect temperatures to drop into the teens-20s to start the day on Sunday.

Sunday will offer more sunshine and a few afternoon clouds as highs top off in the low 50s. Breezy conditions will once again return, with gusts up to 20-25 miles per hour possible.

The cool down is brief, as temperatures will jump back into the 50s, 60s and 70s during the upcoming work week. Unfortunately, fire danger will remain high for the week ahead as we don’t expect any additional chances of rain or snow across the state through Friday.

