× Weld County man arrested for alleged possession of more than 100 images of child pornography

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Hudson man was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing more than 100 images of child pornography, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

Terry Wayne Sluiter, 53, was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and taken to the Weld County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was possibly uploading child pornography to the internet, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies executed a search warrant of Sluiter’s home on Thursday and found electronic equipment that will be forensically examined.

More than 100 images of child pornography was found and Sluiter “admitted” to possessing it, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.