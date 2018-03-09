Trump meeting with Kim Jong-un could be enormous deal, former US ambassador says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A former US ambassador to South Korea says news of an upcoming meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could be an enormous deal if it results in North Korea giving up its nuclear weapons.

But it's hard to tell ... not knowing enough about what North Korea is willing to do.

Chris Hill points out the US has been in a similar situation in the past ... a decade ago.

He was one of the top US officials negotiating with North Korea on this very issue.

Hill is now dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver.

