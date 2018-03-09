× Thousands of Sandhill Cranes land in southern Colorado

MONTE VISTA, Colo. — The Greater Sandhill Cranes have landed in the Monte Vista area of southern Colorado, just in time for the Monte Vista Crane Festival this weekend, March 9-11.

You can enjoy thousands of cranes, ducks, and geese flying against a backdrop of mountain scenery. Raptors adorn the power poles and owls sit with their young.

It’s estimated that 23,000-27,000 Sandhill Cranes migrate through the San Luis Valley biannually, with the peaks in mid-March and mid-October.

The cranes use the Monte Vista National Wildlife refuges’s marshes and grasslands to feed and rest. They’re refueling for their flight to the next feeding and resting grounds.