Teen accused of murder will be tried as an adult in Boulder County

BOULDER, Colo. — A teenager accused of murder in Boulder County will be tried as an adult.

The judge’s order was issued Friday afternoon following a week-long hearing to determine if Aiden von Grabow, 15, would be tried in juvenile court or as an adult.

Von Grabow is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Makayla Grote to death in November.

The hearing began Monday.

Family for the victim and defendant were inside the courtroom.

It’s still not clear what the exact motive was behind the homicide. Prosecutors say the defendant had a kill list.

“It’s hard, it’s hard. Makayla was everything. She was everything to us. I just want justice for Makayla,” the victim’s grandmother, Debby Grote, said.

The defense told the judge that before the killing, Von Grabow started taking Accutane, a prescription medication used to treat acne.

He said that was messing up his head.

In an interview with police, Von Grabow told officers he had suicidal thoughts after taking the medication and showed them bandages on his arm from self-inflicted razor blade cuts.

The defense also pointed out that Von Grabow’s teachers at Green Mountain High School said he was “quiet and nothing about his behavior in class was unusual or disturbing.”

After the homicide, an investigator said Von Grabow took off in his mother’s Hyundai Santa Fe. Police said the car had a GPS tracker, similar to OnStar.

Officers disabled the car through Blue Link. Police said the car was found one house away from another person mentioned on the so-called kill list that investigators say Von Grabow had.

Investigators said they found a knife at the scene with the victim’s blood on the blade as well as Von Grabow’s DNA.

“We want to see him charged as an adult. We want justice for Makayla. That’s what it’s about. She was taken from us and we want the right thing done for her,” the victim’s father, Troy Grote, said.

The judge ruled Von Grabow will face trial as an adult.