Skier dies after colliding with tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A skier died at Breckenridge Ski Resort after colliding with a tree on Thursday morning, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to Peak 8 at 9:50 a.m. The skier was taken to the Peak 8 first aid room where he was later pronounced dead.

The name and age of the skier were not released pending notification of next of kin.

It’s not known if the skier was wearing a helmet.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office is leading the investigation into the death.