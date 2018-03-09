Second fire breaks out at Fort Carson within a week

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A second fire is burning at Fort Carson within a week of the containment of a fire that displaced 400 residents and burned 700 acres.

This second blaze, according to officials with the base, started at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and is referred to as the Orchard Canyon Fire. It’s burning in training area 38 on post.

Located near Booth Mountain, the fire has burned roughly 1,800 acres and is about 40 percent contained. A perimeter has been set up and approximately 120 people are helping battle flames and hot spots.

The Fountain Fire Department is on-scene and Fort Carson has deployed aircraft to drop water on the fire in order to aid efforts on the ground, said a statement released to the public Friday afternoon.

Due to wind, smoke may be visible in the Fountain area and over Interstate 25. The cause of the fire is under investigation.